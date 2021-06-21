Sign up
Photo 2765
This is Harry
Harry is a hunter. He is my Niece's daughter's cat and one of the five that live in her home. While critters should be very afraid - Harry is afraid of me and others.
21st June 2021
21st Jun 21
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3239
photos
183
followers
84
following
757% complete
2759
2760
2761
2762
2763
2764
2765
2766
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
7th May 2021 5:54am
Tags
cat
,
harry
gloria jones
ace
Harry is cute...great shot.
June 22nd, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely capture - look at those piercing eyes - fav
June 22nd, 2021
RonM
ace
Great cat portrait, and great design in the frame.
June 22nd, 2021
