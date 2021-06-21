Previous
This is Harry by joansmor
This is Harry

Harry is a hunter. He is my Niece's daughter's cat and one of the five that live in her home. While critters should be very afraid - Harry is afraid of me and others.
Joan Robillard

gloria jones ace
Harry is cute...great shot.
June 22nd, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely capture - look at those piercing eyes - fav
June 22nd, 2021  
RonM ace
Great cat portrait, and great design in the frame.
June 22nd, 2021  
