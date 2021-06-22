Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2765
Let's Gather
I have fun finding these different groups of chairs each year and taking pictures. The chairs are usually Adirondack chairs and the views can be anywhere. I played with this one in Topaz studio
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
view
,
chairs
,
adirondack
Lin
ace
Love these - the different tones are great.
June 21st, 2021
