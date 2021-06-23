Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2768
Crunchy is good
I took several pictures of the first one seagull eating some seafood that seemed to be dumped on the edge of the water (thinking it was fish bait). After time more came to join the "meal." So I clicked until I got a good shot. Crunch!
23rd June 2021
23rd Jun 21
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
2761
2762
2763
2764
2765
2766
2767
2768
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
24th June 2021 1:46pm
food
seagull
crab
Beryl Lloyd
ace
He looks so pleased with his catch !!
June 24th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
that is an awesome catch! fantastic shot
June 24th, 2021
