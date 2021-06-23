Previous
Next
Crunchy is good by joansmor
Photo 2768

Crunchy is good

I took several pictures of the first one seagull eating some seafood that seemed to be dumped on the edge of the water (thinking it was fish bait). After time more came to join the "meal." So I clicked until I got a good shot. Crunch!
23rd June 2021 23rd Jun 21

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
758% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
He looks so pleased with his catch !!
June 24th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
that is an awesome catch! fantastic shot
June 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise