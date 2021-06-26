Sign up
Photo 2771
Grasses in the drive thru
Some drive-thrus have flowers, etc planted and these occupy the waiting time for a photographer. I have to be careful not to get distracted and hold others up.
26th June 2021
26th Jun 21
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up.
3244
photos
183
followers
84
following
2764
2765
2766
2767
2768
2769
2770
2771
Tags
drive-thru
,
grasses
