Photo 2776
Another look up the hill
I took this the same spot as the lilies the other day. I do love wandering down roads a finding pretty little scenes.
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
Tags
hill
,
stonewall
gloria jones
ace
Lovely landscape, pov
July 3rd, 2021
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I feel like I'm in Pennsylvania- pretty country road scene.
July 3rd, 2021
