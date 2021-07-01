Previous
Another look up the hill by joansmor
Another look up the hill

I took this the same spot as the lilies the other day. I do love wandering down roads a finding pretty little scenes.
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
gloria jones ace
Lovely landscape, pov
July 3rd, 2021  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I feel like I'm in Pennsylvania- pretty country road scene.
July 3rd, 2021  
