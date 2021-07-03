Previous
Next
Another Dunkin Donuts drive thru by joansmor
Photo 2778

Another Dunkin Donuts drive thru

I went out to take photos on a photo ride in the rain but the only place I got them was in the drive-thru. There was just too much traffic to pull over for shots. But I did enjoy getting out of the house for a couple of hours.
3rd July 2021 3rd Jul 21

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
761% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise