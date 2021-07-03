Sign up
Photo 2778
Another Dunkin Donuts drive thru
I went out to take photos on a photo ride in the rain but the only place I got them was in the drive-thru. There was just too much traffic to pull over for shots. But I did enjoy getting out of the house for a couple of hours.
3rd July 2021
3rd Jul 21
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
day
lillies.
