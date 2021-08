Sophia and Kayla play hide and seek

I keep going back to the pictures that my Great grand niece took. She really captured the story of the day's events. I would love to try to turn some of them into a gif if I ever get the time.

Meanwhile, the test came back negative. Now tomorrow and the next day will be spent getting pictures to Persnickety Prints for the Camera club so we can participate in the Acton Fair. Never a dull moment lately.



I did a little edit on this picture as you can probably tell