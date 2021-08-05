Previous
Elephant Rock by joansmor
Elephant Rock

Another of the photos I may enter at the Acton Fair. Everyone loves this photo and definitely sees the elephant.
5th August 2021 5th Aug 21

Joan Robillard

Beryl Lloyd ace
Great shot !
August 6th, 2021  
