Previous
Next
A few Canadian visitors by joansmor
Photo 2827

A few Canadian visitors

All summer there have been Canadian Geese at the farm pond but on Friday I was amazed how many were there - I couldn't get all in the photo.
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
774% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot !
August 22nd, 2021  
haskar ace
Beautiful scene and lovely shot.
August 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise