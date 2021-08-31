Previous
Estes Lake Sunrise by joansmor
Estes Lake Sunrise

The joys of my chosen route to work are for a few days each year I get to see some amazing sunrises.
31st August 2021 31st Aug 21

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Instant fav - such beautiful sunrise and great reflections on the quiet waters !
September 1st, 2021  
Babs ace
What a gorgeous start to the day. fav.
September 2nd, 2021  
Myrna O'Hara ace
Really really lovely
September 2nd, 2021  
Islandgirl ace
Gorgeous sunrise!
September 2nd, 2021  
