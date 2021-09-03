Sign up
Photo 2840
More of the electric highway seen at dawn
The nice thing about capturing pictures at dawn as you drive to work is all the different views. Plus for the lazy 365er it provides several days of photos.
3rd September 2021
3rd Sep 21
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up.
3314
photos
181
followers
83
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
31st August 2021 6:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
dawn
,
electric
,
highway
Islandgirl
ace
Love the fog!
September 5th, 2021
