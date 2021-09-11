Previous
Morning Light by joansmor
Morning Light

I turned this picture to bw to use in a scrappage that had several pictures of the sunrise from a trip to work last week. The black and white would help break up all the colors. I liked it as black and white and so I had my picture for today.
11th September 2021 11th Sep 21

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
Esther Rosenberg ace
Calming view, beautiful !
September 12th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful tranquil scene !
September 12th, 2021  
