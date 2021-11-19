Sign up
Photo 2917
Lobster Processing Building
I think I see the world in reflections. I am an Aquarian so I am naturally attracted to the water. LOL Well soon the waters here will be frozen and there will be fewer reflections to take.
19th November 2021
19th Nov 21
1
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3391
photos
184
followers
80
following
2910
2911
2912
2913
2914
2915
2916
2917
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
10th November 2021 2:16pm
reflections
,
building
,
tide
Linda Godwin
Perfect reflection!
November 20th, 2021
