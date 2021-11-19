Previous
Lobster Processing Building by joansmor
Photo 2917

Lobster Processing Building

I think I see the world in reflections. I am an Aquarian so I am naturally attracted to the water. LOL Well soon the waters here will be frozen and there will be fewer reflections to take.
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

Joan Robillard

Photo Details

Linda Godwin
Perfect reflection!
November 20th, 2021  
