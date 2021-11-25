Sign up
Photo 2923
Morning lights the windows
I love to see the windows in the abandoned mill lit up by the morning sun.
I have been posting a day behind for a while and decided to get caught up today.
25th November 2021
25th Nov 21
3
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
Tags
light
,
morning
,
sunrise
,
mills
Yoland
ace
Lovely morning reflections.
November 26th, 2021
Lin
ace
Love everything about this - a must fav
November 26th, 2021
Gerasimos Georg.
Looks great!
November 26th, 2021
