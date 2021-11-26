Sign up
Photo 2924
Celebratory photo
I thought I needed a celebratory photo today as it is my 8th Anniversary and I am about to embark on my 9th year. So this picture with the waters lit up seemed a good idea.
26th November 2021
26th Nov 21
4
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3398
photos
184
followers
82
following
801% complete
2917
2918
2919
2920
2921
2922
2923
2924
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
17th November 2021 6:05am
Tags
lights
,
dam
,
sanford
,
mills
Carole G
ace
Congratulations Joan, what an achievement.
November 26th, 2021
joeyM
ace
Congrats— sending U hugs💕❤️💕
November 26th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So ggd to hear your good news - congratulations and keep strong ! A lovely shot to celebrate !
November 26th, 2021
Islandgirl
ace
Congratulations.............great shot!
November 27th, 2021
