Previous
Next
Celebratory photo by joansmor
Photo 2924

Celebratory photo

I thought I needed a celebratory photo today as it is my 8th Anniversary and I am about to embark on my 9th year. So this picture with the waters lit up seemed a good idea.
26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
801% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole G ace
Congratulations Joan, what an achievement.
November 26th, 2021  
joeyM ace
Congrats— sending U hugs💕❤️💕
November 26th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So ggd to hear your good news - congratulations and keep strong ! A lovely shot to celebrate !
November 26th, 2021  
Islandgirl ace
Congratulations.............great shot!
November 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise