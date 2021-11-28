Sign up
Photo 2926
Portland Headlight
I loved this picture with the flock of birds flying by. On this day I took pictures of 4 different lighthouses. These are the days that make me realize how lucky I am to live in southern Maine.
28th November 2021
28th Nov 21
1
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project.
3400
photos
183
followers
82
following
2919
2920
2921
2922
2923
2924
2925
2926
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
10th November 2021 10:47am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
headlight
,
portland
gloria jones
ace
I love that you captured "Old Glory" flying in the wind.
November 28th, 2021
