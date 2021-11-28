Previous
Portland Headlight by joansmor
Photo 2926

Portland Headlight

I loved this picture with the flock of birds flying by. On this day I took pictures of 4 different lighthouses. These are the days that make me realize how lucky I am to live in southern Maine.
28th November 2021

Joan Robillard

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
I love that you captured "Old Glory" flying in the wind.
November 28th, 2021  
