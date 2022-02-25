Previous
Black and White Reflections by joansmor
Black and White Reflections

It snowed here today. I didn't get out to get any shots so back into the archives and dreamed of warmer weather.
25th February 2022 25th Feb 22

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
Islandgirl
Great reflections!
February 25th, 2022  
Lin
Lovely capture - now I'm dreaming summer!
February 25th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd
How lovely .. so good to dream when the weather is bad
February 25th, 2022  
Lou Ann
Oh this is beautiful, Joan!
February 25th, 2022  
KWind
Lovely scene!
February 25th, 2022  
Corinne C
Superb reflections!
February 26th, 2022  
gloria jones
Outstanding b&w image with terrific reflections
February 26th, 2022  
LManning (Laura)
Beautiful.
February 26th, 2022  
