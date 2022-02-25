Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3015
Black and White Reflections
It snowed here today. I didn't get out to get any shots so back into the archives and dreamed of warmer weather.
25th February 2022
25th Feb 22
8
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3489
photos
188
followers
82
following
826% complete
View this month »
3008
3009
3010
3011
3012
3013
3014
3015
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
8
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
27th April 2021 5:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
boat
,
lake
,
estes
,
for2022
Islandgirl
ace
Great reflections!
February 25th, 2022
Lin
ace
Lovely capture - now I'm dreaming summer!
February 25th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely .. so good to dream when the weather is bad
February 25th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
Oh this is beautiful, Joan!
February 25th, 2022
KWind
ace
Lovely scene!
February 25th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Superb reflections!
February 26th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Outstanding b&w image with terrific reflections
February 26th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful.
February 26th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close