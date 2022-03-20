Previous
Next
Spring at Number One by joansmor
Photo 3038

Spring at Number One

Thought this picture was taken about a year ago it could have been taken this week. The snow is leaving the pond and the birds are returning.
20th March 2022 20th Mar 22

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
832% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a lovely shot and so peaceful looking.
March 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise