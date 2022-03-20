Sign up
Photo 3038
Spring at Number One
Thought this picture was taken about a year ago it could have been taken this week. The snow is leaving the pond and the birds are returning.
20th March 2022
20th Mar 22
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3512
photos
186
followers
83
following
Tags
pond
,
geese
,
canadian
,
no.1
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a lovely shot and so peaceful looking.
March 20th, 2022
