Previous
Next
Seagulls on No 1 by joansmor
Photo 3042

Seagulls on No 1

Seagulls do visit No1 pond from time to time often blown in on the winds of storms. And Monday and Tuesday were windy days. Last night another storm blew through and blew out the nice day we had yesterday when this picture was taken.
24th March 2022 24th Mar 22

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
833% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise