Photo 3042
Seagulls on No 1
Seagulls do visit No1 pond from time to time often blown in on the winds of storms. And Monday and Tuesday were windy days. Last night another storm blew through and blew out the nice day we had yesterday when this picture was taken.
24th March 2022
24th Mar 22
0
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3516
photos
188
followers
86
following
Views
5
365
iPhone 11 Pro
23rd March 2022 3:04pm
seagull
,
pond
,
no1
