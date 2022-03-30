Previous
Sunrise by joansmor
Sunrise

My favorite part of the day. I think I like it best because it is full of possibilities for the day ahead. When it is done the sun follows you home.
30th March 2022 30th Mar 22

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
Linda Godwin
Gorgeous! Congrats on a winning morning!
March 30th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
So nice
March 30th, 2022  
