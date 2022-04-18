Previous
Another view of Bow Lake by joansmor
Photo 3065

Another view of Bow Lake

Loved the clouds dotting the sky which was so blue. Today I felt good enough for go for a walk and didn't have to stop and rest. Think I am back to normal.
18th April 2022 18th Apr 22

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
