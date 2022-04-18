Sign up
Photo 3065
Another view of Bow Lake
Loved the clouds dotting the sky which was so blue. Today I felt good enough for go for a walk and didn't have to stop and rest. Think I am back to normal.
18th April 2022
18th Apr 22
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3539
photos
187
followers
87
following
