I think I am going dotty. For the second time this week, I went to a place an hour earlier than I needed. This morning it was the grocery store. See I go to Hannaford once a week and Walmart once a week. Walmart opens at 6 but Hannaford opens at 7. I went to Hannaford and of course, it wasn't open. But once again I went to get food and coffee at Dunkin and drove up to Hansen's Ridge for early morning photos. My great-grandniece took me out to lunch for helping her with her taxes. I had to drive because her car bit the dust last night. We got a sandwich at the Landing Store and parked at the same beach I posted pictures of people walking earlier. My niece's husband installed my new smoke detector. Love having family next door.
Lou Ann ace
Such a lovely image. Really love the sky.
April 22nd, 2022  
