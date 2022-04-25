Previous
My great grandniece's new car by joansmor
Photo 3072

My great grandniece's new car

This is Crystalyn, my great grandniece, who is sitting in the car she just brought. It's a used vehicle but looks brand new. Obviously, it has been taken good care off. I am happy she has a good car now. It is a 2019 Sonata.
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

Joan Robillard

Esther Rosenberg ace
congrats , that is awesome
April 26th, 2022  
