Photo 3074
Tucked away
This old truck and piece of farm equipment are tucked away at the back of the property. I took this picture from the road and is probably the best I will get because soon the trees will leave out and they will become hidden.
27th April 2022
27th Apr 22
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3548
photos
184
followers
87
following
3067
3068
3069
3070
3071
3072
3073
3074
8
2
365
iPhone 11 Pro
22nd April 2022 6:36am
car
equipment
farm
Renee Salamon
ace
Great find and lovely shot
April 28th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Makes a great photo! Someone will find this vehicle and want to renovate it!
April 28th, 2022
