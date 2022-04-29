Sign up
Photo 3076
The conference room
I chuckled at this sign on the conference room yesterday. Some of the people are studying for certification (don't ask me what as I was told and didn't understand just know it has to do with engineering).
29th April 2022
29th Apr 22
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3550
photos
185
followers
88
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
28th April 2022 10:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
door
,
sign
