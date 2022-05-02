Sign up
Photo 3079
Jacks meets Two
We were sitting on my deck when my niece's cat, Jacks, hopped on the railing and spotted two on the other side of the window.
2nd May 2022
2nd May 22
2
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3553
photos
184
followers
88
following
Tags
two
,
jacks
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cute and funny capture.
May 2nd, 2022
Taffy
ace
Made me smile.
May 2nd, 2022
