Photo 3082
Old shack
Saw this on a photo ride. Running out of photos to post. Time for another ride.
5th May 2022
5th May 22
1
0
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3075
3076
3077
3078
3079
3080
3081
3082
3076
3077
3078
3079
3080
3081
3082
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
13th April 2022 12:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
old
,
shack
Suzanne
ace
Great in B&W.
May 5th, 2022
