Just a tulip by joansmor
Photo 3084

Just a tulip

Bought some tulips at the grocery store but don't seem to have the energy to get a good photo.
7th May 2022 7th May 22

Joan Robillard

Esther Rosenberg ace
Oh, nice light tho. love tulips.
May 7th, 2022  
