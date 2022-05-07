Sign up
Photo 3084
Just a tulip
Bought some tulips at the grocery store but don't seem to have the energy to get a good photo.
7th May 2022
7th May 22
1
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3559
photos
183
followers
88
following
844% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
7th May 2022 4:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tulip
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Oh, nice light tho. love tulips.
May 7th, 2022
