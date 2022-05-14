Previous
One chicken by joansmor
Photo 3091

One chicken

Today we had a graduation party at the home of the woman who got my grandniece interested in nursing. They have lots of farm animals. I got lots of pictures to post the next week.
14th May 2022 14th May 22

Joan Robillard

