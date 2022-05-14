Sign up
Photo 3091
One chicken
Today we had a graduation party at the home of the woman who got my grandniece interested in nursing. They have lots of farm animals. I got lots of pictures to post the next week.
14th May 2022
14th May 22
1
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3566
photos
183
followers
88
following
3084
3085
3086
3087
3088
3089
3090
3091
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
14th May 2022 3:11pm
Tags
chicken
Call me Joe
ace
So organic beauty ❤️
May 14th, 2022
