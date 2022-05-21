Previous
Grocery shopping and baby pictures by joansmor
Photo 3098

Grocery shopping and baby pictures

Driving to the grocery shopping I saw the goslings and their parents were in the circle at No 1. A great place to get pictures. So I drove around the circle stopping to shoot pictures. Fortunately, at 6 a.m. not a lot of traffic.
21st May 2022 21st May 22

Joan Robillard

Suzanne ace
Great shot!
May 21st, 2022  
sarah ace
Great find
May 21st, 2022  
bruni ace
Awesome. 6 am is kind of early for shopping.
May 21st, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
May 21st, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Great capture
May 21st, 2022  
Gerasimos Georg.
great shot.Judging from all the greenery behind those ducks are almost at their natural place
May 21st, 2022  
