Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3098
Grocery shopping and baby pictures
Driving to the grocery shopping I saw the goslings and their parents were in the circle at No 1. A great place to get pictures. So I drove around the circle stopping to shoot pictures. Fortunately, at 6 a.m. not a lot of traffic.
21st May 2022
21st May 22
6
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3573
photos
183
followers
88
following
848% complete
View this month »
3091
3092
3093
3094
3095
3096
3097
3098
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
20th May 2022 6:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canada
,
geese
,
goslings
Suzanne
ace
Great shot!
May 21st, 2022
sarah
ace
Great find
May 21st, 2022
bruni
ace
Awesome. 6 am is kind of early for shopping.
May 21st, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture
May 21st, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Great capture
May 21st, 2022
Gerasimos Georg.
great shot.Judging from all the greenery behind those ducks are almost at their natural place
May 21st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close