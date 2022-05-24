Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3101
Late Bloomer
This tree looks dead when the other leaves are beginning to look alive this tree looks dead. Now in late May, it is slowly coming to life. Jane and I have watched this happen every spring.
24th May 2022
24th May 22
6
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3576
photos
183
followers
88
following
Tags
tree
Babs
ace
Maybe it just needed a longer winter sleep.
May 24th, 2022
Tunia McClure
ace
patience
May 24th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
May 24th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Such a lovely shot - the tree looks like it’s glowing
May 24th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Nice shot, our trees are all open now!
May 24th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Better late than never... Yay for the tree!
May 24th, 2022
