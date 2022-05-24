Previous
Late Bloomer by joansmor
Photo 3101

Late Bloomer

This tree looks dead when the other leaves are beginning to look alive this tree looks dead. Now in late May, it is slowly coming to life. Jane and I have watched this happen every spring.
24th May 2022 24th May 22

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
Babs ace
Maybe it just needed a longer winter sleep.
May 24th, 2022  
Tunia McClure ace
patience
May 24th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
May 24th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Such a lovely shot - the tree looks like it’s glowing
May 24th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Nice shot, our trees are all open now!
May 24th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Better late than never... Yay for the tree!
May 24th, 2022  
