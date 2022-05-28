Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3105
Cemetery by the lake
This is the cemetery where my paternal grandparents are buried. It is right on the shore of Lovell Lake.
28th May 2022
28th May 22
2
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3580
photos
183
followers
88
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
11th May 2022 2:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake
,
cemetery
,
lovell
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
A lovely final resting place- very peaceful and calm. Nice shot.
May 28th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot and I like the shadows.
May 29th, 2022
365 Project
close