Previous
Next
Cemetery by the lake by joansmor
Photo 3105

Cemetery by the lake

This is the cemetery where my paternal grandparents are buried. It is right on the shore of Lovell Lake.
28th May 2022 28th May 22

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
850% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
A lovely final resting place- very peaceful and calm. Nice shot.
May 28th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and I like the shadows.
May 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise