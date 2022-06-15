Sign up
Photo 3123
Nature Photography Day
I took my cellphone when I went shopping so I could get some nature figures when I was out. This was taken in Rollingsford.
15th June 2022
15th Jun 22
5
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3598
photos
185
followers
90
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments: 5
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
15th June 2022 3:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
rollingsford
Call me Joe
ace
👌❤️👌
June 15th, 2022
Suzanne
ace
Lovely!
June 15th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful!
June 15th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Lovely pond with those roses!
June 15th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty and lush looking.
June 15th, 2022
