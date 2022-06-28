Previous
Saco River from Laurel Hill Cemetery by joansmor
Photo 3136

Saco River from Laurel Hill Cemetery

Always love this view from the cemetery. Laurel Hill is a wonderful cemetery. If I lived in Saco (Socko) I would be walking there all the time. It's so large you could go to different areas for your walks.
28th June 2022 28th Jun 22

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
Milanie ace
The colors are lovely for summer
June 28th, 2022  
