Photo 3136
Saco River from Laurel Hill Cemetery
Always love this view from the cemetery. Laurel Hill is a wonderful cemetery. If I lived in Saco (Socko) I would be walking there all the time. It's so large you could go to different areas for your walks.
28th June 2022
28th Jun 22
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3611
photos
184
followers
90
following
Tags
river
,
saco
Milanie
ace
The colors are lovely for summer
June 28th, 2022
