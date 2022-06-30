Previous
A little ball and chain by joansmor
A little ball and chain

These are some anchors. They have been on display here for some time.
30th June 2022

Joan Robillard

joansmor
mittens (Marilyn) ace
LOL Not so little. Cool capture.
June 30th, 2022  
