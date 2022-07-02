Previous
Flower by joansmor
Flower

This is from a grocery store bouquet. I am busy with my new computer so no new photos. Gonna take time to get everything set.
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
860% complete

Photo Details

Judith Johnson
Stunning detail
July 2nd, 2022  
Gerasimos Georg.
beautiful colors
July 2nd, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice details!
July 2nd, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful
July 2nd, 2022  
