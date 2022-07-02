Sign up
Photo 3140
Flower
This is from a grocery store bouquet. I am busy with my new computer so no new photos. Gonna take time to get everything set.
2nd July 2022
2nd Jul 22
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up.
3615
photos
184
followers
90
following
Tags
flower
Judith Johnson
Stunning detail
July 2nd, 2022
Gerasimos Georg.
beautiful colors
July 2nd, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice details!
July 2nd, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful
July 2nd, 2022
