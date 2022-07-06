Previous
Another Wabi Sabi - Dropped Egg by joansmor
Photo 3144

Another Wabi Sabi - Dropped Egg

Having fun getting a few pictures for the Camera Club that meets tomorrow.
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

Joan Robillard

Photo Details

Suzanne
That is a great shot, especially on black. Favourite
July 6th, 2022  
Louise & Ken
How brilliant would it be, in true Japanese Wabi Sabi fashion, to see a cracked egg put back together with a seam of gold! Doing that with an Ostrich egg would be a museum-worthy work of art!
July 6th, 2022  
