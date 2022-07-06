Sign up
Photo 3144
Another Wabi Sabi - Dropped Egg
Having fun getting a few pictures for the Camera Club that meets tomorrow.
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
2
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up.
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
6th July 2022 4:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
egg
,
wabi-sabi
Suzanne
ace
That is a great shot, especially on black. Favourite
July 6th, 2022
Louise & Ken
How brilliant would it be, in true Japanese Wabi Sabi fashion, to see a cracked egg put back together with a seam of gold! Doing that with an Ostrich egg would be a museum-worthy work of art!
July 6th, 2022
