Photo 3157
A landscape view
I tried capturing this both in portrait and landscape.
19th July 2022
19th Jul 22
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up.
3632
photos
185
followers
91
following
864% complete
View this month »
3150
3151
3152
3153
3154
3155
3156
3157
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
17th July 2022 1:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pond
,
collins
Islandgirl
ace
Nice view!
July 19th, 2022
