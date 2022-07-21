Sign up
Photo 3159
Ducks passing the dock
In a hurry - have to be at the hospital at 7:45 tomorrow morning for the operation and trying to get somethings done before I go. will get caught up on comments after I am up and running.
21st July 2022
21st Jul 22
6
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3634
photos
185
followers
91
following
865% complete
3152
3153
3154
3155
3156
3157
3158
3159
Views
11
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
17th July 2022 1:31pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
ducks
JackieR
ace
Hope all goes well for a quick recovery
July 21st, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Nice capture of the ducks and their wakes. Hope everything goes smoothly!
July 21st, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice shot. Good luck for tomorrow!
July 21st, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I hope all went well today (Thursday) and that you'll be home soon. Most surgeries are so "quick and easy" now. Praying for a quick recovery!
July 21st, 2022
Louise & Ken
I want to say about your surgery, "And this, too, shall pass..." My thoughts are with you and I know you'll be in talented hands to put things to right! We'll see you here when you return and we look forward to hearing a good report!
July 21st, 2022
Milanie
ace
Thinking about you tomorrow - now for a speedy recovery
July 21st, 2022
