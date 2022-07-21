Previous
Ducks passing the dock by joansmor
Photo 3159

Ducks passing the dock

In a hurry - have to be at the hospital at 7:45 tomorrow morning for the operation and trying to get somethings done before I go. will get caught up on comments after I am up and running.
21st July 2022 21st Jul 22

Joan Robillard

JackieR ace
Hope all goes well for a quick recovery
July 21st, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Nice capture of the ducks and their wakes. Hope everything goes smoothly!
July 21st, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice shot. Good luck for tomorrow!
July 21st, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I hope all went well today (Thursday) and that you'll be home soon. Most surgeries are so "quick and easy" now. Praying for a quick recovery!
July 21st, 2022  
Louise & Ken
I want to say about your surgery, "And this, too, shall pass..." My thoughts are with you and I know you'll be in talented hands to put things to right! We'll see you here when you return and we look forward to hearing a good report!
July 21st, 2022  
Milanie ace
Thinking about you tomorrow - now for a speedy recovery
July 21st, 2022  
