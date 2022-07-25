Previous
Next
Me working from my hospital bef by joansmor
Photo 3163

Me working from my hospital bef

I brought my computer and have worked with my digital scrapbooking and my accounting job. I get bored just laying around
25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
866% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise