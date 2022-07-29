Previous
Two gets a visit from Jax by joansmor
Two gets a visit from Jax

My niece sent me this photo of Two this Morning. I miss my baby
29th July 2022 29th Jul 22

Joan Robillard

Walks @ 7 ace
Meeting the neighbors, hope you and he are re-united soon
July 30th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Two is inside? Pity you can't have him snuggled on your bed!
July 30th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
So cute
July 30th, 2022  
