Photo 3173
New cast
Had my staples removed so got s new cast. Let my roommate chose the color. Go back in two weeks to get it changed. Everything progressing as it should
4th August 2022
4th Aug 22
5
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
3173
Tags
cast
Call me Joe
ace
So Glad on your progress,soon you’ll be able to wear your favorite stilettos❤️👌
August 4th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Lady in pink! you go girl!
August 4th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great choice of colour Joan - they will see you coming !
August 4th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
Hang in there! Sure hope you get better every day!
August 4th, 2022
Babs
ace
Good to hear things are improving.
August 4th, 2022
