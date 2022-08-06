Previous
Evening deck view by joansmor
Evening deck view

Oh how I wish I was home sitting on my deck. Friday can’t come quick enough
Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
bkb in the city
It does look very peaceful
August 7th, 2022  
Dione Giorgio
Lovely image and lighting. A very tranquil and serene scene.
August 7th, 2022  
Babs ace
Lovely shot, not long now until you are home
August 7th, 2022  
Diana ace
It sure looks lovely and is waiting for you 🤗
August 7th, 2022  
