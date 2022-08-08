Previous
Missing flowers and butterflies by joansmor
Photo 3177

Missing flowers and butterflies

I had a couple of dizzy spells yesterday. Turns out it was from my anti inflammatory pill. I was at the end of taking it. Better today. I tried a ramp yesterday and succeeded. Counting down to Friday
8th August 2022 8th Aug 22

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
Casablanca ace
Well done, great progress. Side effects can be worse than the thing they are treating sometimes! Butterflies soon again for you 😘
August 9th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Looks like you are ding well at rehab, This is a nice shot. I hope you soon can take some new images of these pretty flowers and butterflies.
August 9th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful capture - hope no more side effects post op for you and ftiday will be here soon ! xx
August 9th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful capture!
Hoping you have no more side effects and Friday comes soon!
August 9th, 2022  
Babs ace
Beautiful shot. Only three more sleeps.
August 9th, 2022  
