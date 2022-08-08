Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3177
Missing flowers and butterflies
I had a couple of dizzy spells yesterday. Turns out it was from my anti inflammatory pill. I was at the end of taking it. Better today. I tried a ramp yesterday and succeeded. Counting down to Friday
8th August 2022
8th Aug 22
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3652
photos
181
followers
91
following
870% complete
View this month »
3170
3171
3172
3173
3174
3175
3176
3177
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 5s
Taken
8th September 2019 12:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
Casablanca
ace
Well done, great progress. Side effects can be worse than the thing they are treating sometimes! Butterflies soon again for you 😘
August 9th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Looks like you are ding well at rehab, This is a nice shot. I hope you soon can take some new images of these pretty flowers and butterflies.
August 9th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful capture - hope no more side effects post op for you and ftiday will be here soon ! xx
August 9th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful capture!
Hoping you have no more side effects and Friday comes soon!
August 9th, 2022
Babs
ace
Beautiful shot. Only three more sleeps.
August 9th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Hoping you have no more side effects and Friday comes soon!