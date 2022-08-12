Sign up
Photo 3181
Estes Lake
I am home. And Two is in the chair with me demanding petting. So back to the archives
12th August 2022
12th Aug 22
3
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up.
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
16th September 2015 10:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake
,
estes
Babs
ace
Good to hear you are home again. I am sure Two is as thrilled as you are.
August 12th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
st be pleased to see you again !
August 12th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
That sounds an improving situation both for Two and for You!
August 12th, 2022
