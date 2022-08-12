Previous
Estes Lake by joansmor
Estes Lake

I am home. And Two is in the chair with me demanding petting. So back to the archives
Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
Babs ace
Good to hear you are home again. I am sure Two is as thrilled as you are.
August 12th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
st be pleased to see you again !
August 12th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
That sounds an improving situation both for Two and for You!
August 12th, 2022  
