Photo 3182
Sunrise at Eagle Lake
Went back in the archives before I joined 365. Eagle Lake is in The County..That is Aroostook County in the most northern part of Maine.
13th August 2022
13th Aug 22
1
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A85
Taken
22nd August 2005 5:37am
Tags
lake
,
eagle
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautiful view and wonderful clouds!
August 14th, 2022
