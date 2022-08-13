Previous
Sunrise at Eagle Lake by joansmor
Sunrise at Eagle Lake

Went back in the archives before I joined 365. Eagle Lake is in The County..That is Aroostook County in the most northern part of Maine.
13th August 2022 13th Aug 22

Joan Robillard

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautiful view and wonderful clouds!
August 14th, 2022  
