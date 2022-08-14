Previous
An all time favorite trip by joansmor
Photo 3183

An all time favorite trip

Went with my husband back in 2005 to Niagara Falls. It was fantastic.
Joan Robillard

Gorgeous!
Gorgeous!
August 15th, 2022  
