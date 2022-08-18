My first apartment

Back in the 70's I moved into my very first apartment. You see it over the garage at the end of the alley. This is a picture of it taken in 2006. This was in Lake Worth across the street from the intercoastal and near the Birthday Cake House.

I went to the doctors to get my cast changed today. I was tired and when I went to get into the car I fell - landing on the door jam of the car. I couldn't get up. My friend ran for help and I was helped back in the car. I didn't crack the cast. (I tried very hard to keep it from bouncing,) I appear to have safely survived the fall. I am moving along as expected with no infection. On the 31st I go back, have this cast remove and xrays taken if all is well I get a boot and can become weight bearing once again. Fingers crossed.