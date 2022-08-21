Previous
Sunset on Day Mountain by joansmor
Sunset on Day Mountain

One of the things I love doing when visiting Acadia is to take a carriage ride. This time we rode up Day Mountain at about sunset.
21st August 2022 21st Aug 22

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
Maggiemae ace
Hearing the clip clop as well as the slightly bumpy ride would be a great experience!
August 22nd, 2022  
Milanie ace
Oh what fun that would be - nice lighting
August 22nd, 2022  
