Photo 3190
Sunset on Day Mountain
One of the things I love doing when visiting Acadia is to take a carriage ride. This time we rode up Day Mountain at about sunset.
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
2
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3665
photos
179
followers
91
following
873% complete
3183
3184
3185
3186
3187
3188
3189
3190
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A85
Taken
7th September 2006 6:19pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
day
,
mountain
,
horses
,
carriage
Maggiemae
ace
Hearing the clip clop as well as the slightly bumpy ride would be a great experience!
August 22nd, 2022
Milanie
ace
Oh what fun that would be - nice lighting
August 22nd, 2022
