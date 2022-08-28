Previous
Daisy a Day by joansmor
Photo 3197

Daisy a Day

I'll give you a daisy a day
I'll give you a daisy a day
I'll love you until the rivers run still
And the four winds we know blow away

Since Jed Strunk is from Maine, well it was his adopted state. Like Samantha Smith he died in a small plane crash. I loved his comedy and his songs. Still most posting from my archives.
Joan Robillard

Diana ace
Stunning capture of this gorgeous daisy, looks stunning on black.
August 29th, 2022  
