Photo 3197
Daisy a Day
I'll give you a daisy a day
I'll give you a daisy a day
I'll love you until the rivers run still
And the four winds we know blow away
Since Jed Strunk is from Maine, well it was his adopted state. Like Samantha Smith he died in a small plane crash. I loved his comedy and his songs. Still most posting from my archives.
28th August 2022
28th Aug 22
NIKON D90
NIKON D90
Taken
22nd June 2014 2:27pm
daisy
daisy
Diana
ace
Stunning capture of this gorgeous daisy, looks stunning on black.
August 29th, 2022
